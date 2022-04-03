Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.02%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

