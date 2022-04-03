Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading Down 4.8%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.29. 31,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 730,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RFP. StockNews.com started coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $976.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

