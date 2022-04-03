Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Tidewater by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Tidewater by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Tidewater by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.