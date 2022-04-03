Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Up 23.0% in March

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market cap of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.42.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.33. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $105.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
