Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PINE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of PINE opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.71%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,291 shares of company stock worth $61,073. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

