Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,100 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.32. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

