HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:DINO opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

