Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 3,320,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.50. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $73.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,165 shares of company stock worth $1,261,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $22,115,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $14,261,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Brinker International by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 353,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.