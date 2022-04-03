The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OPAD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 9.50.

OPAD stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.56. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

