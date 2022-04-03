Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $61.42 and a 52-week high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

