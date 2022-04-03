Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 823.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 46,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

