CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 10,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health stock opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

