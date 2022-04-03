Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 252.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a 200 day moving average of $140.42. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

