Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.52 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.83.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.