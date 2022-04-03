Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CBRE opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.