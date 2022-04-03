Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 9,557 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

MUE opened at $12.21 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

