Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.65 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after buying an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after buying an additional 266,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,671,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 194,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $192.16 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $181.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day moving average is $214.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

