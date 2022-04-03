Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

