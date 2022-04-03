StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $141.35 on Thursday. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

