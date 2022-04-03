Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $97.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

