StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.
Shares of TTM opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.
Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
