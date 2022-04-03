StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of TTM opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.45.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tata Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tata Motors by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after acquiring an additional 121,824 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

