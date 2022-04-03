Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the development of drug products which intended to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have unmet medical need. Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Heatwurx Inc., is based in HANOVER, United States. “

PCSA stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

