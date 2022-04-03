Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

MNRO stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Monro by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 741,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 993.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

