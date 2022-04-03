Financial Survey: Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) versus Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Barrick Gold and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42% Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Barrick Gold and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 3 6 1 2.64 Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $27.85, suggesting a potential upside of 11.65%. Given Barrick Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.70 $2.02 billion $1.14 21.88 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.77 -$132.67 million N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

