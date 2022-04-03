ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Financial Contrast

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) and SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZimVie and SmileDirectClub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50 SmileDirectClub 6 6 1 0 1.62

SmileDirectClub has a consensus price target of $4.52, indicating a potential upside of 75.06%. Given SmileDirectClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than ZimVie.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZimVie and SmileDirectClub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $912.40 million 0.69 -$179.10 million N/A N/A SmileDirectClub $637.61 million 1.57 -$102.44 million ($0.87) -2.97

SmileDirectClub has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZimVie.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and SmileDirectClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie N/A N/A N/A SmileDirectClub -16.07% -45.13% -5.88%

Summary

SmileDirectClub beats ZimVie on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZimVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc., an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria. It also offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

