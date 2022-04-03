Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

