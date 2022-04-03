United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USM. Raymond James decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

NYSE:USM opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.64. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.