Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,532,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after buying an additional 811,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

