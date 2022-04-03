Hope F. Cochran Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $454.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.