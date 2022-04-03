United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $383.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from higher rental revenues, fleet productivity and absorptions. Fleet productivity was up 10.4% for 2021 from the prior year, depicting better fleet absorption. United Rentals gains from accretive acquisitions and solid end-market demand. Even its 2022 guidance exhibits broad-based growth across the company’s verticals, with persistent growth opportunities for non-residential and industrials verticals including refining, metals and minerals and power projects. Yet, unprecedented supply-chain disruptions are headwinds. Earnings estimates for 2022 have decreased 0.2% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the company's prospects.”

URI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $379.69.

URI opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

