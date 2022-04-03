Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.93

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 8031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti began coverage on Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.22.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Buckle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Buckle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

