United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 674.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.