Strs Ohio Purchases 15,300 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SM Energy by 306.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 291,724 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.