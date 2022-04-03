Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 5.2%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.09 and last traded at $71.62. Approximately 23,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 510,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $21,609,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

