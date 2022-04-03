Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.77

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.77 and last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 730801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $844.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $11,027,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000.
About Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
