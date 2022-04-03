James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.79

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.79 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 44381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JHX shares. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 111,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.