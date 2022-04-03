Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.65

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 11772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72.
About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.