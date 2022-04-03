Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.65

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 11772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72.

About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

