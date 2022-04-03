South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.95

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 34463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.93) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec began coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 275 ($3.60) to GBX 310 ($4.06) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

