Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 344.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

CAC opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $698.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Camden National (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

