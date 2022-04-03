Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,536,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,764,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,466,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $190.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

