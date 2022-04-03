Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

IBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NYSE:IBA opened at $46.56 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.98 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

