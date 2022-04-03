Signaturefd LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,663,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of HAYW opened at $16.84 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -105.24.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.54 million. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hayward Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.