Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

TAP stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

