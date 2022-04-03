StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $293.13 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $125,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

