Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $377.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crow s Nest Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $11,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $10,339,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 454,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 269,504 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,583,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at $3,728,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

