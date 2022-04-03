Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AM. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.40.

AM stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

