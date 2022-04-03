RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Short Interest Up 23.5% in March

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 695,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.84. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

