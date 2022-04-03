Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down to $5.53

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.39. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 101,483 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 111.05% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

