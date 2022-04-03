Signaturefd LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 447.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VNET Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in VNET Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

