Signaturefd LLC Sells 246 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII opened at $106.44 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.