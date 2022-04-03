New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.